Two $1 million homes sold in Ridgefield last week

The home at 213 Mimosa Court.

Twelve houses and two condominiums worth a total of $8,290,173 changed hands in deeds filed with Town Clerk Wendy Lionetti from Sept. 26 to Oct. 3. Property transfers include:

15 Cobblers Lane: Jacqueline Regan of Southbury to Vincent and Rocio Denier, Sept. 27, $605,000.

98 Farmingville Road: Thomas and Kristina Brennan of Moscow, Idaho to Peter and Larysa Tatarenko of Whitestone, N.Y., Sept. 27, $1,060,000.

2 Parley Lane: Dino Tevisani to Aaron and Jacqueline Tompkins, Sept. 27, $799,000.

17 Lawson Lane (Casagmo): Simon and Victoria Roberts to Kumar Komti of Norwalk, Sept. 27, $276,000.

263 Old Sib Road: Rui Fang and Jianna Lu of Orlando to Robert and Christine Barresi of West Harrison, N.Y., Sept. 30, $550,000.

619 Danbury Road, Unit 116 (The Terraces at Ridgefield): Vijay and Pragati Ravula to Robert and Laura McElroy of Somers, N.Y., Oct. 1, $222,500.

41 Black Pine Ridge: Estate of Carmine Primiano to Ashlar Historic-Restoration LLC of Bogus Road, Oct. 1, $225,000.

28 Nod Road: Timothy and Gail Twomey of Norwell, Mass., to Bryan and Laura Leibowitz of Lincoln, Mass., Oct. 1, $872,000.

191 Lakeside Drive: Wataba Property LLC to William Dearborn and Kathleen Sutherland of Norwalk, Oct. 2, $370,000.

68 Mopus Bridge Road: Gregory and Angela Skrobar to James Pette and Narcisa Craciun of Blenheim, N.Y.

213 Mimosa Circle: 213 Mimosa Circle LLC to Michael Schreck and Briane Knight of Stamford, Oct. 2, $725,000.

272 West Lane: Bank of New York Mellon of Laurel, N.J., to Jonathan Ratki of Stamford, Oct. 2, $325,018.

53 Barry Avenue: Holly and Andrew McClellan of High Ridge Avenue to Robert and Barbara Colman of North Street, Oct. 2, $1,015,000.

8 Woody Place: MTGLQ Investors of Greenville, S.C., to Leanardo Santos of Stamford, Oct. 3, $279,900.