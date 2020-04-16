Twin girls killed, suspect arrested in California shooting

LEMON GROVE, Calif. (AP) — Twin 15-year-old girls were killed and a suspect was arrested after an apparent domestic-violence shooting near San Diego that also left a man wounded, authorities said Thursday.

Gunfire was reported around noon Wednesday and a man was seen running from a home in the city of Lemon Grove, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department said.

Arriving deputies found two girls shot to death and a man suffering from a gunshot wound, Lt. Thomas Seiver said. The man was hospitalized and is expected to survive, he said.

The suspected shooter was found about two hours later hiding in the backyard of a nearby home after a manhunt that included a sheriff's helicopter crew, the Union-Tribune reported.

Dwayne Edward Groves, 38, was arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder, sheriff's department said. It wasn't immediately known if he has an attorney.

Groves is the ex-boyfriend of a woman who lived at the home where the shooting occurred, investigators said.

The victims were not immediately identified.

Sharon Worth-Hatlee, who lives nearby, told the newspaper that one of her granddaughters was about the same age as the twins.

“I watched them grow up for years,” Worth-Hatlee said, calling them “really good kids.”