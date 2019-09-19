Turn over a new leaf with RVNA

MJ Heller, director of philanthropy at RVNA, with Autumn Dinner Co-Chair Nicole Connors. (Not pictured: Amber Holder, co-chair).

The RVNA will host its autumn dinenr at Silver Spring Country Club Saturday, Oct. 5.

Featuring a farm-to-table dinner, craft beer, irresistible auction items, and music by the Endee Brothers, this festive event raises funds to support RVNA’s mission, including care for uninsured and underinsured patients, valuable community health programs, and help for the homebound.

The dinner begins 6 p.m.

To learn more, visit ridgefieldvna.org or call 203-438-5555.