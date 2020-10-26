Turkish media report explosion in town near Syrian border

ANKARA (AP) — Turkey’s state-run news agency said there has been an explosion in a town near the border with Syria Monday but there was no immediate information on possible casualties or damage.

Anadolu Agency said the explosion occurred in the town of Iskenderun, in Hatay province. Haberturk television quoted the region's governor as saying it was a “terrorist attack” and one out of two “terrorists" involved was killed in an ongoing security operation.

Police, fire service rescuers and medical teams were dispatched to the area, Anadolu reported.

The explosion came days after the U.S. Embassy in Turkey issued a security alert, saying it received reports of a possible attack on Americans and other foreigners, and urged American citizens to exercise caution.

The Islamic State group and an outlawed Kurdish militant group conducted deadly attacks on Turkish soil between 2015 and 2017.