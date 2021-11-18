Turkey again cuts interest rates despite pinch of inflation Nov. 18, 2021 Updated: Nov. 18, 2021 7:18 a.m.
1 of5 A woman buys food at Ortakcilar street market in Istanbul, Turkey, Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. Many Turkish consumers are faced with increased hardship as prices of food and other goods have soared in recent years. The yearly consumer price index increased by 19.9% in October, up from 19.58% in September, according to official data by the Turkish Statistical Institute released on Nov. 3. Francisco Seco/AP Show More Show Less
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s Central Bank cut interest rates again Thursday, a day after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke out against high borrowing rates and raising increasing concerns about the impact of soaring consumer prices on families and businesses.
The bank’s monetary committee announced it was reducing the policy rate to 15% from 16%, even as inflation runs at close to 20%. It was the bank’s third interest rate cut in as many months.