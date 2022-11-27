Turkey Point Light Station breaks ground on bell tower

ELK NECK, Md. (AP) — Members of Turkey Point Light Station, Inc. have taken another step toward returning the lighthouse keeper’s property to its former glory with a groundbreaking to signal construction of a bell tower.

Rita Coleman, president of the non-profit preservation group, said grants from Maryland have paid for the project, which will erect an 8-by-10-foot building next to the lighthouse itself. Coleman noted that the new bell tower will be a replica but would not be in the same location as the first.