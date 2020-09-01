Tube mislabeling prompts request for virus retesting on Oahu

HONOLULU (AP) — More than 1,700 Oahu residents have been informed that they may have to retake a coronavirus screening test because of a labeling error.

Test tubes at the Kaneohe and Leeward Community College sites were mislabeled, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported Monday.

“Approximately 1,776 vials were not labeled correctly,” Caldwell said, adding that names and birthdates were not included on the labels due to miscommunication from medical staff.

Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell asked U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams and eTrueNorth to allow the tests since personal information missing from the tubes was included in the testing kits.

Lt. Gov. Josh Green said it remains to be seen if the mislabeled tests will be counted.

“It probably would have been better if the mayor had gotten on the same page with the surgeon general from the get-go so that these tests weren’t wasted,” Green said. “I’m hearing that federal regulations may mean that those tests can’t be used.”

The screening is part of a federally funded COVID-19 surge testing program on Oahu.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some — especially older adults and people with existing health problems — it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.