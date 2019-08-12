Trump to headline fundraiser for Kentucky governor

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Matt Bevin's campaign says President Donald Trump will headline a fundraiser in support of the Republican governor's reelection campaign in Kentucky's largest city.

Bevin campaign manager Davis Paine said Monday the fundraiser is set for Aug. 21 in Louisville.

Bevin plays up his ties with Trump in making his pitch for a second term. The incumbent is being challenged by Democratic Attorney General Andy Beshear in what's shaping up as a close election.

Paine says Bevin is thankful for Trump's "friendship and strong support." Bevin points to job growth and low unemployment during his term.

Trump tweeted his support for Bevin and recorded a phone message that went out to Republican voters on the eve of the May primary. But Bevin won barely more than half the GOP vote.