Trump taps Tennessee national lab expert for science board

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — President Donald Trump has nominated an expert with Oak Ridge National Laboratory in Tennessee for a seat on the National Science Board.

The University of Tennessee at Knoxville announced Wednesday that the nominee is Suresh Babu, the University of Tennessee-Oak Ridge National Laboratory Governor’s Chair for Advanced Manufacturing.

Babu will serve a six-year term on the board that establishes the policies of the National Science Foundation and serves in an advisory role to Congress and the president.

Babu is an expert in developing advanced materials. He serves on several multi-university projects and multiple initiatives for the federal government, including research for the Navy.