Trump supporters begin lining up for Phoenix appearance

Marine One, with President Donald Trump aboard, lifts off from the South Lawn of the White House, Tuesday, June 23, 2020, in Washington, en route to Andrews Air Force Base and on to Yuma, Ariz. Marine One, with President Donald Trump aboard, lifts off from the South Lawn of the White House, Tuesday, June 23, 2020, in Washington, en route to Andrews Air Force Base and on to Yuma, Ariz. Photo: Carolyn Kaster, AP Photo: Carolyn Kaster, AP Image 1 of / 9 Caption Close Trump supporters begin lining up for Phoenix appearance 1 / 9 Back to Gallery

PHOENIX (AP) — Supporters of Donald Trump have started gathering outside a North Phoenix church to see the president speak Tuesday afternoon.

Fans began lining up hours before Trump is scheduled to address a “Students for Trump” convention at the Dream City Church. Many were flouting Mayor Kate Gallego’s order to wear masks in public to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Students for Trump is a special project of Turning Point Action, a grouped chaired by Trump ally Charlie Kirk, which is hosting the president for his address.

Trump is scheduled to arrive in Phoenix mid-afternoon following a stop in Yuma to look at the U.S.-Mexico border wall that he’s championed.