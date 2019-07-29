Trump steps up attack on black lawmaker, calls him 'racist'

FILE- In this July 11, 2018, file photo Mick Mulvaney, listens during a news conference at the Department of Justice in Washington. Top White House aid Mick Mulvaney on Sunday, July 28, 2019 defended President Donald Trump's disparaging tweets about Rep. Elijah Cummings and his Baltimore district as a justified response to the lawmaker's criticism of administration border policies.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Facing growing accusations of racism for his incendiary tweets, President Donald Trump is seeking to deflect the criticism by labeling a leading black congressman as himself racist.

In the latest rhetorical shot at non-white lawmakers, Trump said Sunday that his weekend comments referring to Rep. Elijah Cummings' majority-black Baltimore district as a "disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess" where "no human being would want to live" were not racist. Instead, Trump argued, "if racist Elijah Cummings would focus more of his energy on helping the good people of his district, and Baltimore itself, perhaps progress could be made in fixing the mess."

His comments capped a weekend of attacks on Cummings, the son of former sharecroppers who rose to become the powerful chairman of the House Oversight and Reform Committee.