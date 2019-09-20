Trump scolds Europe over captured Islamic State fighters

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is warning European nations to take back citizens who joined the Islamic State and are now being held prisoner in Syria and Iraq.

Trump told reporters Friday at the White House that the U.S. did Europe a "tremendous favor" by leading the fight to force the Islamic State from the last of the territory it held in Syria.

He says it's time for countries such as Germany and France to take back the "thousands" of citizens who joined the extremist organization.

The president says European nations should take back their citizens or the U.S. may have no choice but to "let them go at your border."

He says the U.S. doesn't want to hold them "for the next 50 years" at its base at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.