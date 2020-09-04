Trump outrage: GOP convention had Ridgefield readers venting

In this file photo US President Donald Trump smiles as he meets with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC on April 28, 2020.

Trump letters

Ridgefield Press readers shared strong reactions to President Donald Trumpp, his policies and party in letters to the editor following the Republican National Convention, which was televised nightly, Aug. 24 to Aug. 27.

End Trump’s evil

The platformless, agendaless four days of incoherence of the Republican Convention has ended.

The sole position advanced was to lay blame for our national crisis at the feet of a man who holds no office and obviously does not occupy the White House.

Meanwhile, the president accepts responsibility for nothing. Nothing.

So the window is now closed. The chance to repudiate this most corrupt administration of all time is past. A belated demonstration of conscience at this point could only evoke the admiration we reserve for rats abandoning a sinking ship.

As the presidential election looms a mere two months away we are haunted by the old adage:

The only thing that is necessary for evil to triumph is for good men to do nothing.

Tom Elliott

163 High Ridge, Aug. 30

Trump’s teachings

After the 2016 presidential election, I made a list of the important lessons my then-10-year-old daughter had learned from Donald Trump’s campaign. Now 14, my daughter has since learned many more:

It’s still OK to lie every time you open your mouth.

It’s also acceptable to cheat to get into a good school. White supremacists are fine people, while anti-fascists and people from poor countries are terrorists. Stealing money from a charity for your own personal use is a-okay.

You don’t have to show up on time for work, or read important documents, or do much of anything besides watch TV and tweet. Drinking bleach is good for you. It’s fine to suck up to dictators while badmouthing your friends. Sleeping with a porn star while your wife is home with your newborn son: no problem.

Living in a country rife with gun violence is the price you pay for freedom, but wearing a mask during a pandemic is simply too much to ask. Never take responsibility when you screw up. Putting children into cages is not a biggie.

If you’ve accomplished absolutely nothing, just frighten all the people who have no critical thinking skills. There’s a sucker born every minute — just look at some of the other letters printed here.

Chris Belden

Ridgefield, Aug. 29

Trump sows hate, fear

The 2020 upcoming national elections are among the most consequential in our country’s history. We are being offered a stark choice of choosing to be either an inclusive democracy that believes in equality for all or an increasingly authoritarian state.

It has been appalling to see how badly the system of checks and balances that the Founding Fathers and framers of The Constitution established has been eroded during the Trump administration. Trump and his enablers in the Executive Branch and Republicans in the Senate have completely abandoned their oath to the country in order to serve their party’s interests.

Trump has co-opted the Senate, purged the executive branch of dissenters, removed many independent inspectors general, packed the courts, used the Department of Homeland Security and other law enforcement officers as his private army, sowed discord, division and violence only to give the impression of trying to quell it. This further sows the seeds of racism, hate and fear.

While many other advanced nations have gotten their COVID-19 situation under control, the United States’ federal response to the pandemic has been so incompetent that we lead the world in COVID-19 deaths with 25 percent of the world cases despite the fact that the US represents only four percent of the world population. More than 182,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 under Trump’s watch. Yet even this week Trump retweeted blatantly false information claiming that only 9,000 Americans had died of COVID. Even Twitter called this out as false and said that it violates their Terms of Service. His failure to lead by example has cost and will continue to needlessly cost countless lives.

He has demonstrated over the past four years that he does not have what it takes to lead our country.

Scott Trachtenberg

Hulda Lane, Aug. 29

Law and order Trump

President Trump has dubbed himself the champion of “law-and-order.” But President Trump has little regard for law, so how can he restore order?

While local Republicans on these pages have denigrated Democrats as being the party of Karl Marx, it’s the Trump administration that has taken on an authoritarian aura.

When Black Lives Matter protests arose Portland, Oregon and other cities with Democrat mayors, President Trump responded by dispatching federal law enforcement in defiance of local leaders. President Trump treated the federal Department of Homeland Security as a private militia in a manner similar to third-world dictators who employ armed forces to silence opposition. That despite the department’s charge being to combat global terrorism.

The Trump administration’s ham-handed approach has escalated events at a time when de-escalation is in order. And rather than focusing on the issue at hand — systematic racism — President Trump has resorted to dog whistles (are hordes really going to invade suburbia?) he likes to employ in an attempt to deflect responsibility.

President Trump’s actions have drawn sharp criticism from Tom Ridge and Michael Chertoff, former Secretaries of the Department of Homeland Security under George W. Bush, as overstepping the department’s mission. And you can add that to imagery of militarized law enforcement battling protestors and President Trump’s threats to add more agents, while also running ads against Joe Biden featuring this exact imagery — imagery reflecting the current divided state of our country under the inept Trump Administration.

It’s all part of President Trump’s reality TV approach to governing. But it’s also symptomatic of someone who thinks reality TV is real.

That begs the question, can our country survive another four years of this farce? Come November, it’s time to change the channel and pull the plug on the Trump debacle.

Mark Seavy

88 Soundview Road, Aug. 30

Trump and women

Melania Trump’s speech at the RNC last week cannot wash away the Trump’s action against the interests and concerns of families and women. His decidedly anti-women, anti-children and anti-community policies are bothersome, particularly to suburban women who work hard to balance family, work, kids and community. Suburban women want a leader who hears them and acts in their best interests. Sadly, that is not Trump.

Trump’s non-handling, non-management and fanciful ideas about the pandemic have fueled a total breakdown in public health, with confusing guidance and wild “cure” theories, demonstrating a general lack of engagement. Families are suffering not only from loss of income, but also from lack of leadership.

Job loss, income insecurity, safety and health care are tops with women. We want our families to be safe. Trump wants the pandemic to go away. He’s tried mightily to wish it away, made wild statements and trafficked in lies, including interfering with medical experts. If he were my child, I would take away his video games.

Trump’s actions incarcerating children at our borders created trauma and abuse. Unrepentant and unmoved, he demonstrated heartlessness and expedience at every turn. That’s neither pro-family nor the act of a caring person.

Trump’s education secretary made it harder for women to pursue sexual abuse cases on campus. Everyone deserves a fair day in court. That means victims too. Tell your daughter who is a victim of date rape about Trump’s new rules. I bet you cannot without breaking into tears.

Then there are porn stars, hush money and the use of women as eye candy for the media. Not exactly pro-female.

Melania and the RNC attempted to distract and whitewash Trump’s abysmal performance for women and families. We need someone who respects and values women and children.

Not Trump.

Susan D. Cocco

Branchville Road, Aug. 28

Trump enables Iran

Our Trump-Republican friends continue to spew misinformation in their letters and Dick Moccia’s from Aug. 27 is no exception. He states that the Iran nuclear deal, the JCPOA, did not eliminate Iran’s nuclear threat. He is wrong.

In my national security and defense career, I spent years in charge of threat analysis and planning for that (and other) regions. The JCPOA put strict limits on Iranian nuclear activity for at least 15 years, and those limits would have prevented Iran from developing the key ingredient for an atomic weapon, a sufficient quantity of highly-enriched fissile material. The JCPOA incorporated the most intrusive monitoring and verification regime ever undertaken in an arms control agreement. It ensured that if Iran cheated and attempted to enrich Uranium beyond the 3.67% level we would know about it early. (A weapon requires enrichment to 85-90%.)

The agreement further required Iran to give up 97% of its uranium stockpile.

All major powers were united behind this agreement: The US, UK, France, Russia and China, plus the EU. In exchange for Iran’s compliance, the major powers waived crippling economic sanction on Iran. Any breach of the agreement by Iran would oblige the major powers to re-impose sanctions.

Prior to Trump’s foolhardy unilateral abrogation, Iran was in compliance. And because Trump unilaterally withdrew, the other powers are neither obliged nor willing to re-impose sanctions.

No one trusts Iran.They continue their ballistic missile program, and support malign actors. The agreement did not address these issues. Its sole purpose was to prevent Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon. Now thanks to the Trump and his foolish enablers, we have the worst of all possible worlds. Because we unilaterally withdrew, Iran is no longer bound by the agreement (good-bye verification) and our allies will not impose sanctions.

Arnold DiLaura

Barry Avenue, Aug. 30