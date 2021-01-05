Trump orders ban on transactions with more Chinese apps

President Donald Trump has signed an executive order banning transactions with eight Chinese apps including Alipay and WeChat Pay. The order goes into effect in 45 days, at which point Joe Biden will be the president, so its fate is unclear.

The orders follow two others Trump signed in August banning dealings with the popular video app TikTok as well as the main WeChat app. The fate of those apps in the U.S. is still unclear, and with just 15 days left until Inauguration Day, it will likely fall to Biden to deal with them — or not. The same goes for Tuesday's executive order.