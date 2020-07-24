Trump on his tweets: Regrets, he's had a few

WASHINGTON (AP) — Regrets, he's had a few.

President Donald Trump acknowledged in an interview released Friday that he's “often” had regrets about his tweets.

“Too often,” he added.

Trump, in an interview with Barstool Sports, said it's not like the old days when people wrote a letter and let it sit for a day before sending it, giving them time to reconsider.

“But we don’t do that with Twitter, right?” Trump said. “We put it out instantaneously, we feel great, and then you start getting phone calls, ‘Did you really say this?’”

Trump said that more often than not, “it's the retweets that get you in trouble.”

He added, “You see something that looks good and you don’t investigate.”

Among other things, Trump has been criticized in recent months for retweeting posts with “white power" and anti-Semitic messages as well one that included a “FireFauci” hashtag, referring to Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert.