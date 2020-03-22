https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/news/article/Trump-issues-disaster-declaration-for-Washington-15149438.php
Trump issues disaster declaration for Washington state
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — President Trump on Sunday issued a disaster declaration for Washington state and ordered federal assistance for the state, tribal and local response to the coronavirus outbreak.
The disaster declaration will provide federal assistance for both emergency protective measures and crisis counseling, the White House said.
