Trump impeachment goes to Senate, testing his sway over GOP LISA MASCARO and MARY CLARE JALONICK, Associated Press Jan. 26, 2021 Updated: Jan. 26, 2021 12:50 a.m.
1 of9 Clerk of the House Cheryl Johnson along with acting House Sergeant-at-Arms Tim Blodgett, lead the Democratic House impeachment managers as they walk through Statuary Hall in the Capitol, to deliver to the Senate the article of impeachment alleging incitement of insurrection against former President Donald Trump, Monday, Jan. 25, 2021 in Washington. Susan Walsh/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 Clerk of the House Cheryl Johnson along with acting House Sergeant-at-Arms Tim Blodgett lead the Democratic House impeachment managers as they walk through the Capitol Hill to deliver to the Senate the article of impeachment alleging incitement of insurrection against former President Donald Trump, in Washington, Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. (Melina Mara/The Washington Post via AP, Pool) Melina Mara/AP Show More Show Less
3 of9 In this image from video, House impeachment managers arrive in the Senate chamber as they transmit the article of impeachment alleging incitement of insurrection against former President Donald Trump, in Washington, Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. Lead impeachment manager Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., read the article of impeachment to the senators. (Senate Television via AP) AP Show More Show Less
4 of9 Democratic House impeachment managers stand before entering the Senate Chamber as they deliver to the Senate the article of impeachment alleging incitement of insurrection against former President Donald Trump, in Washington, Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. (Melina Mara/The Washington Post via AP, Pool) Melina Mara/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo with the White House in the background, President Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Washington. Jacquelyn Martin/AP Show More Show Less
6 of9 Clerk of the House Cheryl Johnson along with acting House Sergeant-at-Arms Tim Blodgett, right, and Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., lead the Democratic House impeachment managers as they walk through Statuary Hall on Capitol Hill to deliver to the Senate the article of impeachment alleging incitement of insurrection against former President Donald Trump, in Washington, Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. (Tasos Katopodis/Pool Photo via AP) Tasos Katopodis/AP Show More Show Less
7 of9 Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., speaks during a confirmation hearing for President-elect Joe Biden’s pick for national intelligence director Avril Haines before the Senate intelligence committee on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, in Washington. (Joe Raedle/Pool via AP) Joe Raedle/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, questions Secretary of State nominee Antony Blinken during his confirmation hearing to be Secretary of State before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. (Graeme Jennings/Pool via AP) Graeme Jennings/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9 Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., the president pro tempore of the Senate, walks off the Senate floor on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. Leahy will preside over former President Donald Trump's second impeachment trial. Susan Walsh/AP Show More Show Less
WASHINGTON (AP) — House Democrats delivered the impeachment case against Donald Trump to the Senate for the start of his historic trial, but Republican senators were easing off their criticism of the former president and shunning calls to convict him over the deadly siege at the U.S. Capitol.
It's an early sign of Trump's enduring sway over the party.
Written By
LISA MASCARO and MARY CLARE JALONICK