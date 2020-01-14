Trump Jr. to visit Tennessee to boost Hagerty US Senate bid

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Donald Trump Jr. is coming to Tennessee later this month to help raise money for Republican Bill Hagerty in his bid for an open U.S. Senate seat.

According to an invitation to the fundraiser, President Donald Trump's oldest son and former Fox News personality Kimberly Guilfoyle will headline for Hagerty on Jan. 28 in Gallatin. The luncheon costs $1,000 a person. Attending the luncheon plus a photo reception runs $2,800 per person.

The appearance helps Hagerty keep highlighting the president's endorsement of him in the race to replace retiring Republican Sen. Lamar Alexander.

The event also marks the first big headliner for Hagerty, a Nashville businessman who previously served as Trump's ambassador to Japan and has rejoined the board of a private investment firm. Other notable names within Trump's circle are likely to visit Tennessee for him in the months leading up to the August primary election.

Hagerty's main GOP primary opponent is Nashville trauma surgeon Manny Sethi, who also has stressed his support for the president. Sethi has billed himself as a “conservative outsider.”

Republicans have held both of Tennessee's U.S. Senate seats since 1994.

Nashville attorney and former Army helicopter pilot James Mackler is one of the top Democrats to enter the Senate race.