Truckers brace for a police crackdown in besieged Ottawa ROB GILLIES and WILSON RING, Associated Press Feb. 17, 2022 Updated: Feb. 17, 2022 9:31 a.m.
OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Police poured into downtown Ottawa on Thursday for what truckers feared was a prelude to a crackdown on their nearly three-week, street-clogging protest against Canada's COVID-19 restrictions.
Work crews in the capital began erecting fences outside Parliament, and police handed out warnings again to the protesters to leave.
