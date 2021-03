TROY, N.Y. (AP) — A 12-year-old New York boy is paralyzed below the waist after he was shot through a window by a man who had a “beef” with his older brother, the boy's mother says.

Seventh-grader M.J. Rivera had finished his virtual school day on Monday and was sweeping the floor when a black vehicle pulled up outside his family's house in Troy, the Times Union reported.