Trove of treasurers: Ridgefield’s Thrift Shop set to reopen

RIDGEFIELD — The Ridgefield Thrift Shop will soon be back, with its gently worn clothing, good-as-new housewares, and those off-beat items that can trigger a creative shopper’s imagination.

The Thrift Shop will be open two afternoons a week, Wednesdays and Saturdays — starting this Saturday from noon to 4 p.m.

A charitable volunteer organization that distributes the proceeds from its sale of donated items, the Ridgefield Thrift Shop made grants totaling $750,000 to 92 non-profit organizations in 2020.

To comply with the state’s COVID guidelines, the Thrift Shop’s announcement said, returning patrons will find several things “a little different” in the store. Among the COVID-inspired changes are:

Wider aisles;

Plexiglass in the checkout areas;

Use of a state-of-the art disinfecting gun to disinfect the store daily;

Temporary closure of dressing rooms and bathrooms;

Maximum occupancy of 30 customers in the store at any given time;

A greeter will be at the door to make sure shoppers are all wearing required face masks, and ensure that no more than 30 customers are in the store at one time.

Some concerns were raised about small children.

“We love our little customers, but until COVID is over, we encourage customers to leave small children at home as it will shorten the wait time for adult shoppers,” the shop’s announcement said. “If a child is brought in the store, he/she must be supervised by the accompanying adult the entire time.”

The Thrift Shop also has new specific hours for accepting donations and is limited to Tuesdays and Fridays from noon to 4 p.m.

“We look forward to adding additional days as we become more familiar with the process of quarantining donations for 48 hours, processing them, and increasing volunteer availability,” the store said in statement.

The organization is also offering an online auction.

“If you prefer to shop from the comfort of your home while still supporting our wonderful mission,” the Thrift Shop statement said. “We are excited to announce our first online auction. Check it out!”