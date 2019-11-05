https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/news/article/Troop-19-of-Ridgefield-hosts-holiday-plant-sale-14811706.php
Troop 19 of Ridgefield hosts holiday plant sale fundraiser
Photo: Kerry Ducey
BSA Troop 19 of Ridgefield is having a holiday plant fundraiser featuring poinsettias, cyclamen, and amaryllis. Orders must be received by Nov. 22. Pick up will be the week of Dec. 8.
Cost is $40 for a 10” poinsettia plant; $32 for 8” poinsettia; $12 for 6” poinsettia; $12.50 for a 6” cyclamen and $17 for a 6” amaryllis. Checks are payable to Troop 19 and are to be mailed to Cathy Vilinskis, 32 Olmstead Lane, Ridgefield, CT 06877.
For more information contact her at cvilinskis@comcast.net. For ordering information, visit troopwebhost.org/Troop19Ridgefield/Index.htm.
