Tributes, performances galore at 'Premio Lo Nuestro' awards

MIAMI (AP) — Bad Bunny topped Univision's “Premio Lo Nuestro” awards with seven wins on a night that included a tribute to late Mexican singer-composer Armando Mazanero and performances by some of the biggest names in Latin music.

Among the winners at Thursday's show were pop singer Camilo and the Mexican band Grupo Firme, which took home five awards apiece. Karol G, Romeo Santos and Lenin Ramirez each won three awards.