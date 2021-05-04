Trial ordered for suspect in fatal Trader Joe's shooting May 4, 2021 Updated: May 4, 2021 8:04 p.m.
FILE - in this Nov. 29, 2018, file photo, Albert Corado, the father of Melyda Corado, 27, in portrait on left, shown with her brother Albert Corado Jr., reacts as he announces the filing of a wrongful-death lawsuit against the Los Angeles Police Department at a news conference in Los Angeles. Gene Evin Atkins, who authorities say engaged in a gunfight with Los Angeles police at a Trader Joe's supermarket that ended with the death of an assistant store manager, has been found competent to stand trial for murder. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Lisa B. Lench on Monday, Ma 3, 2021, set a July 22 pretrial hearing for Atkins, CBS 2 News reported. Atkins, 31, has pleaded both not guilty and not guilty by reason of insanity in the 2018 death of Melyda Corado.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A man who engaged in a gunfight with Los Angeles police at a Trader Joe’s supermarket that ended with the death of an assistant store manager has been found competent to stand trial for murder.
Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Lisa B. Lench on Monday set a July 22 pretrial hearing for Gene Evin Atkins, CBS 2 News reported.