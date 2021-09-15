Trial of former Kosovo rebel commander starts in Hague court

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A court set up in The Hague to prosecute crimes from Kosovo's 1998-99 war for independence from Serbia opened its first trial Wednesday, with a former rebel commander facing charges including murder and torture.
Salih Mustafa was arrested a year ago in Kosovo and sent to the Netherlands to stand trial at the European Union-backed Kosovo Specialist Chambers, a branch of the country's legal system set up specifically to deal with allegations of war crimes committed as ethnic Albanian rebels united in the Kosovo Liberation Army fought a bloody conflict to break away from Serbia in 1998-99.