Trial in 'swatting' case delayed so suspect can pursue GED

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — The trial for a Kansas gamer accused in a deadly “swatting” call in 2017 has been delayed by an additional year after the man failed to obtain his high school equivalency.
The Wichita Eagle reports that the defense attorney for Shane Gaskill joined prosecutors last week in asking U.S. District Judge Eric Melgren to extend Gaskill's 18-month pre-trial diversion for another 12 months so he can complete a GED program. A written motion from the attorneys said the extension “is in the best interests of the defendant and the United States.”