OTTUMWA, Iowa (AP) — Attorneys gave opening statements Wednesday in the attempted murder trial of two men accused of a violent home-invasion robbery that led to the fatal 2018 shooting of a third suspect by police.

Wapello County prosecutors told the jury they will hear evidence showing Michael Bibby, 35, and Dalton Cook, 26, both of Ottumwa, guilty of attempted murder, as well as robbery, burglary and willful injury counts, the Ottumwa Courier reported.