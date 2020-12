MONTEZUMA, Iowa. (AP) — The trial of a man charged in the killing of University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts has again been delayed because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Cristhian Bahena Rivera, 25, was supposed to stand trial on first-degree murder beginning Jan. 25, the Des Moines Register reported. But the Iowa Supreme Court in November ordered that all trials in the state be put on hold until Feb. 1 as virus cases have soared.