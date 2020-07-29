Tree accident

Removing a fallen tree from the roadway can be dangerous work.

Ridgefield police reported an incident on North Salem Road in Ridgefield in which a motorist trying to move a toppled tree out of the road was injured and taken to the hospital.

The incident occurred at 8:17 p.m. on Wednesday, July 22.

“While traveling on North Salem Road a motorist had stopped and attempted to remove a fallen tree from the roadway,” police said. “While doing so a vehicle traveling southbound struck the tree, injuring the individual removing the tree.”

The person was transported to the hospital “for minor injuries,” police said, and there was also “minor damage to the vehicle.”