Trayvon Martin 10th anniversary: A look at the players MIKE SCHNEIDER, Associated Press Feb. 24, 2022 Updated: Feb. 24, 2022 12:37 p.m.
FILE - Protesters hold signs during a march and rally for slain Florida teenager Trayvon Martin on March 31, 2012, in Sanford, Fla. The small city north of Orlando had a history of racial tensions even before Martin's killing. When local police didn't charge Zimmerman right away, thousands of protesters filled the streets. Julie Fletcher/AP
FILE - Marc Booker, right, leads a prayer during the candlelight vigil for Trayvon Martin at the Retreat at Twin Lakes in Sanford, Fla., March 25, 2012. The small city north of Orlando had a history of racial tensions even before Martin's killing. When local police didn't charge Zimmerman right away, thousands of protesters filled the streets. Julie Fletcher/AP
FILE - Benjamin Crump, center, attorney for Trayvon Martin's family, speaks to members of the media after a hearing for George Zimmerman with Marion Evans, left, Trayvon Martin's grandmother and Sybrina Fulton, right, Trayvon Martin's mother, at the Seminole County Criminal Justice Center, on May 28, 2013, in Sanford, Fla. In the decade since Martin's killing, Crump has gone from being a Florida lawyer little known outside of the state to America's most famous social-justice attorney. He has represented families whose relatives have died at the hands of law enforcement or vigilantes, including Michael Brown, Breonna Taylor and George Floyd. John Raoux/AP
FILE - Sybrina Fulton, left, mother of Trayvon Martin and attorney Benjamin Crump, arrive at the Seminole County Criminal Justice Center for a bond hearing for George Zimmerman, the neighborhood watch volunteer charged with murdering Trayvon Martin, on April 20, 2012, in Sanford, Fla. Fulton, a former county government worker, was thrust into the spotlight following her son's death, becoming an activist against gun violence and over the years becoming a leader in the racial justice movement and a candidate for public office. John Raoux/AP
FILE - Sybrina Fulton, the motor of Trayvon Martin speaks as she announces her run for the District 1 seat of the Miami-Dade County commissioners on May 20, 2019, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Fulton, a former county government worker, was thrust into the spotlight following her son's death, becoming an activist against gun violence and over the years becoming a leader in the racial justice movement and a candidate for public office. Brynn Anderson/AP
FILE - George Zimmerman, left, stands in the courtroom with defense counsel Mark O'Mara during closing arguments in his trial at the Seminole County Criminal Justice Center, in Sanford, Fla., on July 12, 2013. Since being acquitted of second-degree murder in 2013, Zimmerman has had regular run-ins with the law, though none of the charges have stuck because of a lack of cooperation from those who reported him. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel via AP, Pool) Joe Burbank/AP
FILE - State Attorney Angela Corey looks over the courtroom, on April 20, 2012, prior to a bond hearing for George Zimmerman in Sanford, Fla. After Zimmerman's acquittal, Corey returned to Jacksonville and was voted out of office in 2016, following several other controversial cases. (Gary W. Green/Orlando Sentinel via AP, Pool, File) Gary W. Green/AP
FILE - Assistant state attorney Bernie de la Rionda holds up evidence to the jury while presenting the state's closing arguments during George Zimmerman's trial in Seminole circuit court in Sanford, Fla., on July 11, 2013. Like many cases, the one surrounding the killing of Trayvon Martin consisted of many players — from the man who shot him to law enforcement officers, prosecutors and others who investigated the case. De la Rionda retired from the office in 2018. (Gary W. Green/Orlando Sentinel via AP, Pool) Gary W. Green/AP
FILE - George Zimmerman, right, listens to defense attorney Mark O'Mara, left, with co-counsel Don West, center, in Seminole circuit court in Sanford, Fla., on June 24, 2013. Along with West, O'Mara successfully argued that Zimmerman acted in self-defense. Since the case, O'Mara has been a CNN legal analyst, a regular commentator on Court TV, a frequent writer about legal cases for the Orlando Sentinel and has served as president of a national trial lawyers organization, all the while working as a defense attorney in central Florida. Zimmerman has had regular run-ins with the law, though none of the charges have stuck because of a lack of cooperation from those who reported him. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel via AP, Pool, File) Joe Burbank/AP
14 of14
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Trayvon Martin was visiting his father in Sanford, Florida, when the 17-year-old Black teen was fatally shot Feb. 26, 2012, during a confrontation with George Zimmerman, a neighborhood watch volunteer. Zimmerman claimed self-defense and was later acquitted during a jury trial. Martin was unarmed. His death fueled the rise of the Black Lives Matter movement just a couple years later.
An update on what has happened to the people involved in that tragedy over the past decade:
