Transit police officer revives baby born in rail station

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A newborn who was not breathing when she was born in a train station bathroom is doing well after a police officer performed CPR on the child and rushed her to a hospital.

Body camera video released Friday by NJ Transit police showed what happened when officers arrived at the women's restroom in Newark's Penn Station on Tuesday.

Police found the mother, who had just given birth, cradling the girl, who was gray in color.

Officer Bryan Richards began chest compressions and radioed for EMS, but “realizing the dire need for immediate medical care,” Richards decided to rush the baby to the hospital, police said.

While Officer Alberto Nunes drove, Richards continued to pump the girl's chest and offered words of encouragement. A cry was heard as they neared the hospital and the baby began to breathe.

“Good girl. Good girl. Good girl," Richards said as the officers arrived at the hospital.

NJ Transit said the baby is doing well.