https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/news/article/Train-strikes-killes-pedestrian-near-Sumner-14977202.php
Train strikes, killes pedestrian near Sumner
SUMNER, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say a pedestrian was hit by a train and killed Wednesday morning on the tracks north of Sumner.
KOMO reports the fatal accident is causing major delays for people who use the Sounder South train. Sound Transit is recommending that commuters take the bus or use other alternative transportation.
An investigation into the death continues.
