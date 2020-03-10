Traffic stop turns up gun, cocaine in Ridgefield
RIDGEFIELD — A traffic stop along Route 7 led police to find an illegal handgun, a high capacity magazine and cocaine in a Waterbury man’s car.
Ramell Rayon Crawford is due in court Thursday after he was charged with altering the indents on a firearm, possession of narcotics, and possession of a large-capacity magazine.
Patrol officers pulled Crawford over around 5:32 p.m. Feb. 29 for a cell phone violation, police said.
The department’s K9, Loki, searched the car, where police found the handgun, magazine and cocaine. The search also turned up 9 mm ammunition and a scale.
Crawford was also driving under a suspended license, police said.
The 24-year-old was also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, carrying a weapon in a motor vehicle, and operating a motor vehicle under suspension.
Crawford was processed at headquarters and released after posting $5,000 bond.