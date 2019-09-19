Traffic alert: Ridgefield Half Marathon to close roads Sunday

Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Traffic alert: Ridgefield Half Marathon to close roads Sunday 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

The 43rd annual Pamby Ridgefield Half Marathon and 7-miler will be held this Sunday, Sept. 22, from 5:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Part of Governor Street will be closed between East Ridge Road and the RVNA (27 Governor Street). Bissell Pharmacy parking lot will be accessible.

East Ridge Road will be closed briefly (5-7 minutes) for the start of the races (7:15 a.m. and 7:45 a.m.). All of the other roads on the course are open but please use caution on them.

Best places to spectate: Boys & Girls Club (finish line); Olmstead and South Olmstead; West Lane & Olmstead; anywhere on Silver Spring Road (a long stretch the runners do twice).

For more information click here or visit the Marathon’s sign up page at runsignup.com.

To donate to the Ridgefield Boys and Girls Club, click here.

Click here for some answers to frequently asked questions about the race.