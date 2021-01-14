Township supervisor accused of embezzling from private firm

PLAINFIELD, Ill. (AP) — A northern Illinois township supervisor is accused in U.S. District Court of stealing more than a million dollars over six years from the company he founded, according to documents unsealed Thursday.

Plainfield Township supervisor Anthony Fremarek is charged with wire fraud and making false statements to a financial institution. Fremarek was arrested Thursday and pleaded not guilty during an appearance before a federal magistrate judge in Chicago. The judge ordered him released on a $250,000 recognizance bond. His lawyer, Vincent Pinelli, was not immediately available for comment.