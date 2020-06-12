Town-wide testing available Saturday

The fireworks are off until next year, but testing for COVID-19 will again be offered to all Ridgefielders on Saturday at the town recreation center.

The town Office of Emergency Management urges pre-registration and described the procedures in the “town update” for Thursday, June 11.

Here is the town’s release:

Town wide testing for current evidence of COVID-19 for all residents will take place Saturday, June 13, at Parks and Recreation Center, located at 195 Danbury Road from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (last appointment time 2:30). No prescription is required and all residents are encouraged to be tested.

Residents are reminded that even asymptomatic people can test positive.

Preregistration is recommended by going to: https://docsmedicalgroup.com/get-tested.

Be sure to bring Drivers License (or other proof of CT residency-bill with your name, School ID, etc. Note: the time may be different from the time indicated during registration.

When registering go to ‘Check in Online’ and choose a time. Under ‘Visit Info’ go to the ‘Reason for the Visit’ drop-down menu by clicking the arrow to the right. You must select “COVID19 Ridgefield Resident.” Enter your personal and insurance information there.

If uninsured, additional steps will be required at the time of the testing. Follow the instructions in the pale blue box to verify the phone number you provided. Once complete, an onscreen confirmation will appear and an email will arrive later. Ignore the Danbury address listed and plan to proceed to the Parks and Recreation Center, located at 195 Danbury Road. It is not necessary to register for the portal.

The tests are first come/registered, first served. There will be very limited tests for nonregistered Ridgefield residents, so please register in advance.

On the day of the test, you must bring your license and insurance card! (a copy of both will help speed up the check-in process). For questions call the hotline: 203-431-2718

July 4th Fireworks are cancelled until 2021.

This is the last week for State distribution of PPE. For thermometers go to: ct.gov/coronavirus in the “Access to Person Protection Equipment.” For masks apply at: https://www.ctcovidresponse.org/request-masks-for-ct-small-business.

Reopen Ridgefield Hotline: 203-431-2718, from 8:30a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.

24,900 people working together, to restore our vibrant economy, slowly and safely.