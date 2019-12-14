Town where 'Little Women' was written holds pre-movie events

CONCORD, Mass. (AP) — The town where Louisa May Alcott wrote “Little Women” is kicking off a week of events ahead of the premier of the latest movie based on the book.

Alcott wrote the acclaimed novel at Orchard House in Concord, Massachusetts, and it's now a museum devoted to the author and her work.

Starting Sunday and running through Dec. 22, “Little Women Week” will highlight Alcott themes. It's happening in the run-up to Christmas Day, when Columbia Pictures' “Little Women” is set for nationwide release.

“Concord is excited to celebrate this special experience with the public,” tourism manager Beth Williams said. “We’re thrilled that people will be able to explore not only the town that inspired ‘Little Women’ but also served as the filming location of many scenes in the upcoming film.”

Visitors will be able to see Alcott's copper tea kettle and other items, and take a 90-minute walking tour of the house and grounds.

Alcott was 26 when her family moved into the then-dilapidated house in 1858. The enterprising family turned the tenant farmhouse, once slated for destruction, into a place where Ralph Waldo Emerson, Henry David Thoreau and other literary neighbors would drop by for intellectual discussions.

Alcott's coming-of-age book has been translated into more than 50 languages and made into films, a musical and a PBS “Masterpiece” miniseries.