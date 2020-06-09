Town seeks volunteers

Interested in a seat on the Golf Committee? How about the Graveyard Restoration Committee? Or the Blight Citation Hearing Appeals Board?

Volunteers are the backbone of the community, according to First Selectman Rudy Marconi, and Ridgefield has some 34 vacant seats on various boards, commissions, committees and other town agencies to be filled — with volunteers.

“Volunteers come from every age group and walk of life, yet they share the common conviction that by giving of themselves, they can build better communities,” Marconi said. “Ridgefield is fortunate to have many dedicated, talented people lending their expertise to help make a difference in our town.”

“Right now there are some great opportunities to get involved by filling a vacancy on a Town Commission or Committee,” said town public information officer Gerri Lewis. “Have you often wished your voice could be heard when it comes to the Parks and Recreation Commission or on the Economic and Community Development Commission? Do you have an interest in conservation or the arts?”

People may email selectman@ridgefieldct.org or call the selectman’s office at 203- 431-2774 for additional information or to volunteer.

The sometimes changing list of commission and committee vacancies is available on the town website, www.ridgefieldct.org. “Look on the left side of home page and click on the News tab,” Lewis said.

Available seats

Here’s a list of 34 vacancies listed as available as of June 9: Affordable Housing Committee, two vacancies; Cable TV Advisory Council, two vacancies; Blight Citation Hearing Appeals Board, one vacancy; Deer Management Implementation Committee, one vacancy; Golf Committee, one vacancy, one alternate; Graveyard Restoration Committee, one vacancy; Insurance and Risk Management Committee, three vacancies; Ridgefield Prevention Council, one student seat vacancy; Architectural Advisory Committee, one vacancy, two alternates; Commission on Aging, two vacancies; Commission on Accessibility, three vacancies; Economic and Community Development Commission, two vacancies; Youth Commission, three adult and two students vacancies.