Town residents oppose church identified as hate group

MURDOCK, Minn. (AP) — Residents packed a town hall in a tiny western Minnesota town to weigh in on the arrival of a controversial Nordic heritage church that has been identified as a white supremacist group.

The Asatru Folk Assembly bought an abandoned Lutheran church in Swift County town of Murdock and wants a permit to turn it into a Midwest regional gathering hall.

Nearly 50 people in the town of 275 filled the hall for a special City Council meeting Wednesday night. They wore masks and sat 6 feet apart. Most were clearly opposed to the AFA's permit request.

The AFA is among a growing number of groups that seek to practice a pre-Christian, European spirituality and according to statement on its website is unabashedly pro-white. The Southern Poverty Law Center has added the Asatru Folk Assembly to its list of hate groups.

Murdock resident Pete Kennedy says he doesn't want his hometown to be know as the hate capital of Minnesota, the Star Tribune reported.

AFA board member Allen Turnage told the crowd the church would not admit a Black person “because they’re not of northern European descent.”

Turnage said the AFA has about 500 members nationwide, and only 20 or so in and around Minnesota.

The council plans to take a vote on the church’s permit at a Nov. 4 meeting.