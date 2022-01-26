Town remembers Ridgefield boy who battled leukemia: ‘He connected with everybody that he met’ Jan. 26, 2022 Updated: Jan. 26, 2022 11:35 a.m.
Logan Hale, 13, died on Dec. 30, 2021. He was a fixture in Ridgefield’s youth football organization.
Logan Hale’s coaches established the “Fight Like Hale” award. It will be given annually to a player who demonstrates resilience in a given season despite dealing with struggles either on or off the field.
Logan Hale, no. 52, was a fixture in Ridgefield’s youth football organization.
Logan Hale quickly went into remission following his initial diagnosis but maintained treatments over the past two years. And while he was unable to play football because of a mediport, that did not stop him from supporting his team.
RIDGEFIELD — While Logan Hale was accomplished in many things, his parents believe he will most be remembered for the size of his heart.
Hale was a fixture in Ridgefield’s youth football organization, had a black belt in Taekwondo and lent his acting talents to the big and small screens. He did all this — and more — even after
he was diagnosed with leukemia in January 2020.
