Town officials stop using police courier for meeting agendas

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (AP) — After decades of receiving meeting agendas by a police courier, officials in a Connecticut town have switched to email.

Wallingford Town Clerk Barbara Thompson told The Record-Journal the delivery system, which had been used for decades, has stopped and that town councilors opted to receive meeting agendas and packets of supplemental materials by email.

Police Chief William Wright said that although there was no cost associated with the police courier delivery system, it tied up police resources by taking officers away from other duties.

The Wallingford Town Council chairman, Vincent Cervoni, suggested the change in December, according to an email, saying that “I think we are all digitally capable at this point.”

Some councilors opted to also receive paper copies, now made available to them at Town Hall.