Town leaders look to give an old schoolhouse in Ridgefield new life Alyssa Seidman Oct. 15, 2021 Updated: Oct. 15, 2021 2:46 p.m.
1 of12
Ridgefield is considering options to repurpose an old schoolhouse in Branchville. Wednesday, October 13, 2021, in Ridgefield, Conn.
H John Voorhees III / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
2 of12
Ridgefield is considering options to repurpose an old schoolhouse in Branchville. Wednesday, October 13, 2021, in Ridgefield, Conn.
H John Voorhees III / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 3 of12
4 of12
Ridgefield is considering options to repurpose an old schoolhouse in Branchville. Wednesday, October 13, 2021, in Ridgefield, Conn.
H John Voorhees III / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
5 of12
Ridgefield is considering options to repurpose an old schoolhouse in Branchville. Wednesday, October 13, 2021, in Ridgefield, Conn.
H John Voorhees III / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 6 of12
7 of12
Ridgefield is considering options to repurpose an old schoolhouse in Branchville. Wednesday, October 13, 2021, in Ridgefield, Conn.
H John Voorhees III / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
8 of12
Ridgefield is considering options to repurpose an old schoolhouse in Branchville. Wednesday, October 13, 2021, in Ridgefield, Conn.
H John Voorhees III / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 9 of12
10 of12
Ridgefield is considering options to repurpose an old schoolhouse in Branchville. Wednesday, October 13, 2021, in Ridgefield, Conn.
H John Voorhees III / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
11 of12
Ridgefield is considering options to repurpose an old schoolhouse in Branchville. Wednesday, October 13, 2021, in Ridgefield, Conn.
H John Voorhees III / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
12 of12
RIDGEFIELD — The Old Branchville Schoolhouse could soon be given new life as officials mull different ways to repurpose the building.
Tucked behind the treeline on a small lot off Old Branchville Road, the 191-year-old structure was established as one of Ridgefield’s 14 school districts in the early 19th century. In 1849 it had 38 pupils, records show.