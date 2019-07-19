Ridgefield issues extreme heat warning

Ridgefield First Selectman Rudy Marconi has issued a local extreme heat warning and reminds everyone to keep cool and hydrated over the next 72 hours as the temperature index climbs above 100-degrees.

The Ridgefield Parks and Recreation Center at 195 Danbury Road will be open as a cooling center during the following hours:

Friday, July 19 until 10 p.m.

Saturday, July 20 —6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday, Jule 21 —7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Monday, July 22 —6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

If possible reserve outdoor activities to early morning or late evening hours. Emergency management officials are monitoring the utility situation and urge residents to report outages to Eversource at 800-286-2000.