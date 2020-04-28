Town counts 155 COVID-19 cases, 30 deaths

Ridgefield counted 155 cases of COVID-19 and 30 deaths from the disease caused by the coronavirus as of late afternoon Monday, April 27.

The golf course is re-opening, Monday’s release from the town office of emergency management said, and action by the Board of Selectmen, Board of Education and Board of Finance will put together the 2020-21 town and school budgets, without the Annual Town Meeting or referendum.

The Board of Selectmen will meet on Zoom Wednesday April 29 and Thursday, April 30 at 6:30.

The town office of emergency managment release follows:

RIDGEFIELD, CT: April 27, 2020

Here are today’s updates:

 Health Director Ed Briggs reports that the number of cumulative positive COVID-19 tests to date are 155 and sadly, the number of deaths is 30. All but three deaths are associated with nursing and assisted living facilities.

 The Ridgefield Golf course opened today, Monday, April 27. Please go to: www.ridgefieldgc.com for details and to make online reservations. Plan to pay with a credit card. Play will be in twosomes, there will be no carts or sharing of equipment, and players are required to wear face coverings.

 The Annual Town Budget Meeting (May 4, 2020) and the upcoming Budget Referendum are canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

 Governor Lamont’s Executive Order 7I gives the Board of Selectmen the authority to permit the “budget making authority” of the Town—the Board of Finance—to adopt a budget for the July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021, fiscal year and set a mill rate.

 The Board of Selectmen (BOS) will be holding budget meetings on April 29 and April 30 at 6:30 p.m. (see posted notices for agenda and participation information on ridgefieldct.org). The first order of business will be to rescind the previous budget votes and withdraw previous recommendations made to the Board of Finance (BOF). The Board of Selectmen will then review, discuss and vote on Operating, Capital, and Road budgets, as well as a non-binding recommendation on the Board of Education operating budget. The date for final BOS budget approval is now set for May 6.

 The BOF will set their meeting schedule for final budget adoption, including a public hearing (via zoom or other platform) accordingly.

 The Office of Emergency Management expects to receive surgical masks from the State to be distributed to workers in essential town businesses (two per employee) in the next week. There will be additional notification on distribution to be announced in the next few days.

 Ridgefield Responds is accepting applications for the Residential Rental Assistance program for anyone suffering a loss of income due to COVID-19. For more information go to the town website, ridgefieldct.org or call Social Services: 203-431-2777.

Stay home, stay safe, stay healthy