Town considers options for management of opera house

LITTLETON, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire town is considering its options for who is best to manage its opera house.

The vision to grow the town-owned Littletown Opera House was blurred after voters rejected an article last week authorizing selectmen to enter into a lease with Upstage Players, the Caledonian Record reported Monday.

Residents rejected Article 36 last Tuesday that would have authorized the Board of Selectmen to negotiate and enter into a 10-year lease with the Littleton-based community theater production company.

“Our plan is to try to keep growing the opera house activities and we plan to continue our relationship with the Upstage Players and see how we can best support them for their space needs,” Littleton Town Manager Andrew Dorsett said Friday.

Town officials had argued that a lease with the production company would have reduced the expense of the town managing the opera house. They also said that an individual or organization in the arts and the events business would be better equipped to promote than the town would.

The town recently received a $12,000 Community Development Block grant to help turn the opera house into an arts center space.

Dorsett said that the plan going forward is to sit down with the current manager of the opera house to create a contingency plan for future collaborations or bring on additional support.

The person who could be brought in could either be a town employee or a contractor, he said.

“The only way we can expand and get things done is to find the people who do that every day, someone who understands the market and can do things that grow the market,” said Dorsett.