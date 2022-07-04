Top general says military to leave Sudan political talks July 4, 2022 Updated: July 4, 2022 1:46 p.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of14 People stage a sit-in demanding a return to civilian rule and to protest the nine people who were killed in anti-military demonstrations last month, in Khartoum, Sudan, Monday, July 4, 2022. Marwan Ali/AP Show More Show Less
2 of14 People stage a sit-in demanding a return to civilian rule and to protest the nine people who were killed in anti-military demonstrations last month, in Khartoum, Sudan, Monday, July 4, 2022. Marwan Ali/AP Show More Show Less 3 of14
4 of14 People stage a sit-in demanding a return to civilian rule and to protest the nine people who were killed in anti-military demonstrations last month, in Khartoum, Sudan, Monday, July 4, 2022. Marwan Ali/AP Show More Show Less
5 of14 People stage a sit-in demanding a return to civilian rule and to protest the nine people who were killed in anti-military demonstrations last month, in Khartoum, Sudan, Monday, July 4, 2022. Marwan Ali/AP Show More Show Less 6 of14
7 of14 Protesters block roads during a demonstration demanding a return to civilian rule and to protest the nine people who were killed in anti-military demonstrations last month, in Khartoum, Sudan, Monday, July 4, 2022. Marwan Ali/AP Show More Show Less
8 of14 People stage a sit-in demanding a return to civilian rule and to protest the nine people who were killed in anti-military demonstrations last month, in Khartoum, Sudan, Monday, July 4, 2022. Marwan Ali/AP Show More Show Less 9 of14
10 of14 People stage a sit-in demanding a return to civilian rule and to protest the nine people who were killed in anti-military demonstrations last month, in Khartoum, Sudan, Monday, July 4, 2022. Marwan Ali/AP Show More Show Less
11 of14 People cross barriers blocking streets during a protest demanding a return to civilian rule and to protest the nine people who were killed in anti-military demonstrations last month, in Khartoum, Sudan, Monday, July 4, 2022. Marwan Ali/AP Show More Show Less 12 of14
13 of14 FILE - Sudan's head of the military, Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan, speaks during a press conference at the General Command of the Armed Forces in Khartoum, Sudan, Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. Burhan said Monday, July 4, 2022 the country's military will withdraw from negotiations meant to solve the ongoing political crisis after a coup last year, allowing civil society representatives to take their place. Marwan Ali/AP Show More Show Less
14 of14
CAIRO (AP) — Sudan's leading general said Monday the country's military will withdraw from negotiations meant to solve the ongoing political crisis after a coup last year, allowing civil society representatives to take their place.
In televised statements aired on Sudan’s state television, Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan also promised that he will dissolve the sovereign council that he leads after a new transitional government is formed. The council has governed the country since the military took power in a coup last year.