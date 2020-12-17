Top court rules Hungary flouted EU law by detaining migrants

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s top court ruled Thursday that Hungary has failed to respect EU law by denying people entering the country without authorization the right to apply for asylum and unlawfully detaining them in “transit zones” on its border with Serbia.
The European Court of Justice ruled that “Hungary has failed to fulfil its obligation to ensure effective access to the procedure for granting international protection” to people entering from Serbia by leaving them “with the virtual impossibility of making their application” for asylum.