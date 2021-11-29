Top adviser to Ellsworth AFB commander removed from post

ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, S.D. (AP) — The primary adviser to the commander of the 28th Bomb Wing at Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota has been removed from his post for what officials described Monday as inappropriate conduct.

Chief Master Sgt. Just Deisch, the wing command chief, showed behavior that demonstrated a lack of respect, judgment and professionalism expected of a senior non-commissioned officer, base commander Col. Joseph Sheffield said. Base officials declined to release details.