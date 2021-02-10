Top Michigan Republican stands by Capitol 'hoax' comments

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — One of Michigan's highest-ranking Republicans on Wednesday stood by his false claims that it is a “hoax” to blame supporters of President Donald Trump for the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, in a conversation with Democratic Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II on the Senate rostrum, said: “I frankly don't take back any of the points I was trying to make” but rather “some of the words I chose.” He said the siege was “very real, but the assignment of cause — that was planned weeks and months in advance.”