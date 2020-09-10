Top Belarus activist says authorities threatened to kill her

FILE - In this Aug. 30, 2020, file photo, Maria Kolesnikova, one of Belarus' opposition leaders, gestures during a rally in Minsk, Belarus. Kolesnikova, a professional flute player with no political experience, emerged as a key opposition activist in Belarus. She has appeared at protests of authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko after he was kept in power by an Aug. 9 election that his critics say was rigged. (Tut.By via AP, File)

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A prominent opposition activist who resisted her forcible expulsion from Belarus by ripping up her passport accused Belarusian authorities Thursday of threatening to kill her amid their efforts to end a month of protests against the country's authoritarian president.

Maria Kolesnikova said in a formal complaint released by her lawyer that agents of Belarus' state security committee put a bag on her head and drove her to the border with Ukraine before she fought her removal from Belarus and was jailed.

“They threatened to kill me,” Kolesnikova said. “They stated that if I refuse to leave the territory of Belarus voluntarily, they will get me out of the country anyway - alive or in fragments."

Opposition activists came under increasing pressure this week as Belarus marked a month since massive demonstrations broke out against President Alexander Lukashenko’s reelection to a sixth term. The opposition rejects the country's Aug. 9 vote as rigged, and the protesters demanding Lukashenko's resignation represent an unprecedented challenge to the Belarusian leader’s 26-year rule.

Kolesnikova is a leading member of the Coordination Council created by opposition activists to push for a new election. She was detained Monday and destroyed her passport in a no-man's land between Ukraine and Belarus the next day to prevent her expulsion.

Kolesnikova, who remains jailed in Minsk, is accused of undermining national security as part of a criminal probe against senior members of the opposition Coordination Council. All of the council's senior members except for Nobel Prize-winning writer Svetlana Alexievich have been jailed or forcibly expelled from the country.

Unidentified people attempted Wednesday to enter Alexievich's apartment in Minsk, and diplomats from several European Union nations gathered there to prevent her detention.

Speaking to prosecutors on Thursday, Lukashenko urged them to take tougher action to end ongoing protests.

“You must not only give a legal assessment to the actions of their organizers and agitators, but mount a stronger, more powerful prosecutorial response,” he said.

The 66-year-old former state farm director firmly shrugged off the opposition demands to step down. Lukashenko has dismissed the opposition as Western stooges and rejected demands from the United States and the European Union to engage in a dialogue with the opposition.

“I want to say it in a manly way to avoid any misunderstanding,” he said. “They often lament that ‘He wouldn’t give up power.' And they rightfully do so. People haven't elected me for that. The power is given not to take it and then give it away. No one will dare to throw the government into the dirt.”